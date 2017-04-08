How to Handle Large Data Sets in Excel

Posted on by Michael Corey

The more I use Microsoft Excel the more respect I have for its capabilities. I found a video that does a good job on How to Handle Large Data Sets in Excel, with some common sense tips.

In this Video on How to Handle Large Data Sets in Excel in five minutes, you learn some needed skills. If you work with large data sets, scrolling right-to-left or up and down could make you slow and inefficient.
In this video tutorial, learn about Excel features such as Split Panes and New Window. These options will make you super efficient while you work with large data sets in ExcelMike

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_P2DQbRogXQ

 

